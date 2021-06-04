Zoetis Inc.'s (NYSE:ZTS) Business Is Trailing The Market But Its Shares Aren't

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 19x, you may consider Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 46.6x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Zoetis could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Zoetis would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 11% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 86% overall rise in EPS, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 13% per annum as estimated by the analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 14% per year, which is not materially different.

With this information, we find it interesting that Zoetis is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From Zoetis' P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Zoetis currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is only in line with the wider market. Right now we are uncomfortable with the relatively high share price as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Zoetis that you need to take into consideration.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

