Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 20, 2020

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ZTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ZTS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $163.55, the dividend yield is .49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ZTS was $163.55, representing a -3.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $168.96 and a 81.44% increase over the 52 week low of $90.14.

ZTS is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer, Inc. (PFE). ZTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.37. Zacks Investment Research reports ZTS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -.41%, compared to an industry average of 15.5%.

  • VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)
  • iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE)
  • SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH)
  • SPDR Series Trust SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE)
  • First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MOO with an increase of 18.58% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ZTS at 8.01%.

