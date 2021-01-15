Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 19, 2021

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ZTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ZTS was $160.96, representing a -8.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $176.64 and a 78.57% increase over the 52 week low of $90.14.

ZTS is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Novartis AG (NVS). ZTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.47. Zacks Investment Research reports ZTS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.19%, compared to an industry average of 15.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ZTS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ZTS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ZTS as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (PAWZ)

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

iShares U.S. Pharmaceutical ETF (IHE)

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH)

Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PAWZ with an increase of 29.37% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ZTS at 9.65%.

