Zoetis Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $525 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $461 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Zoetis Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $569 million or $1.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $2.21 billion from $2.04 billion last year.

Zoetis Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $525 Mln. vs. $461 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.14 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q4): $2.21 Bln vs. $2.04 Bln last year.

