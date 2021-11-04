Zoetis Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $552 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $479 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Zoetis Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $597 million or $1.25 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $1.99 billion from $1.79 billion last year.

Zoetis Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $597 Mln. vs. $524 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.25 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q3): $1.99 Bln vs. $1.79 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.62 - $4.67 Full year revenue guidance: $7.700 - $7.750 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.