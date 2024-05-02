Zoetis Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $599 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $552 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Zoetis Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $634 million or $1.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $2.2 billion from $2.0 billion last year.

Zoetis Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $599 Mln. vs. $552 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.31 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.2 Bln vs. $2.0 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.71 - $5.81 Full year revenue guidance: $9.05bln - $9.20bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.