Zoetis Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 8.0% to hit US$1.9b. Zoetis also reported a statutory profit of US$1.17, which was an impressive 37% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:ZTS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Zoetis from 17 analysts is for revenues of US$7.56b in 2021 which, if met, would be a satisfactory 7.8% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to climb 11% to US$4.15. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$7.45b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.13 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$184, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Zoetis at US$210 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$142. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Zoetis shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Zoetis' past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Zoetis' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 11% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 7.6% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.1% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Zoetis is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$184, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Zoetis analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Zoetis has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

