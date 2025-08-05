Zoetis Inc. Announces Rise In Q2 Income

Markets
(RTTNews) - Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $718 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $624 million, or $1.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Zoetis Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $783 million or $1.76 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to $2.460 billion from $2.361 billion last year.

Zoetis Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $718 Mln. vs. $624 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.61 vs. $1.37 last year. -Revenue: $2.460 Bln vs. $2.361 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.30 - $6.40 Full year revenue guidance: $9,450 - $9,600 Bln

