Zoetis Gets Health Canada Approval For Lenivia To Treat Osteoarthritis Pain In Dogs

(RTTNews) - Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) on Wednesday announced that Health Canada has approved Lenivia for the alleviation of pain associated with osteoarthritis (OA) in dogs.

Lenivia demonstrated a strong safety profile in a nine-month field study, with dogs showing improved mobility and reduced pain after a single injection.

The company said Lenivia relieves OA pain for three months with a single injection through its novel binding to nerve growth factor (NGF), a key mediator of pain and inflammation.

