Zoetis Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Zoetis, Inc. ZTS is expected to beat estimates when it reports its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 4, before the opening bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $2.29 billion. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $1.46 per share.

Let's see how things might have shaped up for Zoetis in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Factors to Consider Regarding ZTS’ Q3 Earnings

The veterinary drugmaker derives most of its revenues from a diversified product portfolio of medicines and vaccines used to treat and protect livestock and companion animals. Zoetis’ remaining revenues are derived from its non-pharmaceutical product categories, such as nutritional and agribusiness, and products and services in biodevices, genetic tests and precision animal health.

Zoetis reports business results under two geographical operating segments — the United States and International.

Third-quarter revenues in the United States segment are likely to have increased from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by the rising sales of Zoetis’ companion animal products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues generated from this segment is pegged at $1.27 billion, while our model estimate for the same is pinned at $1.24 billion.

Revenues from the International segment are likely to have also increased in the to-be-reported quarter due to higher companion animal product sales. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues generated from this segment is pegged at $996.4 million, while our model estimate for the same is pinned at $1.02 billion.

Year to date, shares of Zoetis have lost 7.4% compared with the industry’s 4.8% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Companion animal products sales, particularly its monoclonal antibody products for osteoarthritis pain (Librela for dogs and Solensia for cats), along with its flea, tick and heartworm combination product for dogs, Simparica Trio, are expected to have driven revenues in both the United States and International segments in the to-be-reported quarter. Zoestis’ Key dermatology products, including Apoquel and Cytopoint, are likely to have contributed to growth in these segments as well.

Last year, the FDA approved Apoquel Chewable tablets in the United States for controlling pruritus related to allergic dermatitis and control of atopic dermatitis in dogs at least 12 months of age. Apoquel chewable marks the first and only chewable treatment (an easier-to-use formulation) for the control of allergic itch and inflammation in dogs in the United States. This is expected to have increased sales of the product in the to-be-reported quarter.

Zoetis’ livestock product sales in the United States are likely to have increased in the third quarter as well, mainly driven by higher sales ofcattle and swine products.

In the International segment, total livestock product sales are likely to have increased in third-quarter 2024, primarily driven by growth in both the cattle and poultry portfolios, as a result of price increases across the broader international segment.

ZTS’ Earnings Surprise History

Zoetis has an encouraging surprise history so far. The bottom-line surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining occasion, delivering an average surprise of 0.42%. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 4.7%.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Zoetis this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: ZTS has an Earnings ESP of +0.69% as the Most Accurate Estimate of $1.47 per share exceeds the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46.

Zacks Rank: Zoetis currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Zoetis Inc. Price and Consensus

Zoetis Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zoetis Inc. Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other pharma stocks worth considering from the overall medical sector, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Novo Nordisk NVO has an Earnings ESP of +1.02% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shares of Novo Nordisk have gained 8.6% year to date. NVO beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters and missed the mark once, delivering an average surprise of 3.18%. NVO is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 6, before the opening bell.

Biogen BIIB has an Earnings ESP of +2.81% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Shares of Biogen have lost 28.5% year to date. BIIB beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once, delivering an average earnings surprise of 10.25%. BIIB is slated to report third-quarter results on Oct. 30, before market open.

Regeneron REGN has an Earnings ESP of +2.65% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Regeneron’s shares have gained 5.7% in the year-to-date period. REGN beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once, delivering an average earnings surprise of 6.01%. REGN is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Oct. 31, before market open.

