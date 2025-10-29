Zoetis Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Zoetis, Inc. ZTS is expected to beat expectations when it reports its third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 4, 2025, before the opening bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $2.41 billion. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $1.62 per share.

Let's see how things might have shaped up for Zoetis in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Factors to Consider Regarding ZTS’ Q3 Earnings

The veterinary drugmaker derives most of its revenues from a diversified product portfolio of medicines and vaccines used to treat and protect livestock and companion animals. Zoetis’ remaining revenues are derived from its non-pharmaceutical product categories, such as nutritional and agribusiness, and products and services in biodevices, genetic tests and precision animal health.

Zoetis reports business results under two geographical operating segments — the United States and International.

Third-quarter revenues in the U.S. segment are likely to have increased from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by the rising sales of Zoetis’ companion animal products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues generated from this segment is pegged at $1.34 billion, while our model estimate for the same is pinned at $1.38 billion.

Revenues from the International segment are expected to have also increased in the to-be-reported quarter due to higher companion animal product sales. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues generated from this segment is pegged at $1.04 billion, while our model estimate for the same is pinned at $1.03 billion.

Year to date, shares of Zoetis have lost 10.8% against the industry’s 9.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Companion animal products sales, particularly ZTS’ flea, tick and heartworm combination product for dogs, Simparica Trio, and its key dermatology products, including Apoquel and Cytopoint, are expected to have driven revenues in both the U.S. and International segments in the to-be-reported quarter.

However, Zoetis’ monoclonal antibody products for osteoarthritis (OA) pain, Librela for dogs and Solensia for cats, are likely to have posted a decline in sales in the U.S. segment due to fears of side effects in some dogs.

Apoquel is also approved as the first and only chewable treatment in the United States for controlling pruritus related to allergic dermatitis and control of atopic dermatitis in dogs at least 12 months of age. The drug’s expanded label has been contributing to the sales.

Earlier this year, the FDA approved a new indication for Zoetis’ Simparica Trio to prevent flea tapeworm infections by targeting and killing vector fleas in treated dogs. With this approval, the triple combo drug is now the only canine combination parasiticide indicated to prevent flea tapeworm infections at the source by eliminating carrier fleas before they can transmit the parasite. The label expansion is expected to further boost sales in the quarters ahead.

Zoetis’ livestock product sales in the U.S. and International segments are expected to have declined in the third quarter, mainly due to the divestiture of the medicated feed additive product portfolio, certain water-soluble products and related assets in October 2024.

ZTS Earnings Surprise History

Zoetis has an impeccable earnings surprise history so far. The bottom line surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.19%. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 8.64%.

Earnings Whispers for ZTS

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Zoetis this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: ZTS has an Earnings ESP of +0.32%.

Zacks Rank: Zoetis currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Zoetis Inc. Price and Consensus

Zoetis Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zoetis Inc. Quote

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other biotech stocks that also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around:

Exact Sciences EXAS has an Earnings ESP of +20.00% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shares of EXAS have gained 12.6% year to date. EXAS beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 329.87%. Exact Sciences is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 3.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY has an Earnings ESP of +25.79% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Shares of ALNY have rallied 100.3% year to date. Alnylam beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, while meeting the same in the remaining quarter, delivering an average surprise of 348.36%. ALNY is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Oct. 30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX has an Earnings ESP of +0.57% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Shares of VRTX have gained 4.9% year to date. Vertex beat on earnings in two of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the other two occasions, delivering an average surprise of 2.15%. VRTX is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 3.

