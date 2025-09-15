Zoetis Gains CVMP Backing for Portela, Eyes EU Approval in Cat OA Pain

Zoetis ZTS announced that the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Veterinary Medicinal Products (CVMP) has issued a positive opinion for its investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy, Portela (relfovetmab). The recommendation supports granting marketing authorization for the candidate, which has been developed to help relieve pain associated with osteoarthritis (OA) in cats.

Based on the CVMP’s recommendation, Zoetis expects the European regulatory body to communicate a final decision during the fourth quarter of 2025. Subject to a favorable outcome, the company anticipates making Portela commercially available in the EU in 2026.

What an EU Nod for Portela Will Mean for ZTS?

Zoetis’ Portela could represent a meaningful advance in veterinary medicine if it secures an EU approval, as it would be the first long-acting anti-NGF mAb therapy available for cats. Designed to provide up to three months of OA pain relief with a single injection, the therapy addresses a significant unmet need in feline care, where treatment options for chronic pain are limited. The CVMP’s positive opinion reflects a favorable review of both safety and efficacy data, with studies showing that the candidate was well tolerated, even among cats with early-stage kidney disease.

ZTS shares have lost 9.1% year to date compared with the industry’s 10.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For Zoetis, the potential approval of Portela not only reinforces its leadership in the animal health sector but also expands its innovative portfolio in companion animal therapeutics. By offering veterinarians and pet owners a novel, convenient option for managing OA pain, the company stands to strengthen its market presence in the EU and beyond, thereby boosting its revenue stream.

OA is a progressive joint disease that causes pain and mobility issues in cats, with up to 40% showing clinical signs, though only 18% are formally diagnosed. Early identification and treatment are critical, as chronic pain not only limits movement but also affects sleep, cognition and overall quality of life.

ZTS’ Portela Set to Complement Librela for OA Pain in Cats

Zoetis is positioning Portela to extend its OA pain franchise, complementing its established anti-NGF mAb therapy, Solensia (frunevetmab). While Solensia, approved in more than 40 countries, offers monthly pain relief, Portela (if approved) would provide a long-acting alternative with dosing required only once every three months. This dual offering would allow veterinarians and cat owners to choose between monthly and quarterly treatment schedules, broadening Zoetis’ reach in the feline OA market and reinforcing its leadership in veterinary pain management.

Portela highlights Zoetis’ strategy of disruptive innovation aimed at addressing unmet needs in companion animal health. With Solensia already demonstrating clinical and real-world success, the addition of Portela could deepen Zoetis’ penetration into the growing feline OA segment, while also improving treatment adherence due to its less frequent dosing schedule.

Zoetis Inc. Price and Consensus

Zoetis Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zoetis Inc. Quote

ZTS’ Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Zoetis currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are CorMedix CRMD, Pharming Group PHAR and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals KNSA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for CorMedix’s earnings per share have increased from $1.10 to $1.52 for 2025. During the same time, earnings per share estimates for 2026 have increased from $1.46 to $2.12. Year to date, shares of CRMD have surged 59.7%.

CorMedix’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 34.85%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Pharming Group’s 2025 loss per share have narrowed from 40 cents to 10 cents. For 2026, PHAR’s earnings per share estimate has improved from 7 cents to 27 cents. PHAR stock has risen 45.8% year to date.

Pharming Group’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining two occasions, delivering an average negative surprise of 39.14%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ 2025 earnings per share have increased from 74 cents to $1.03. Earnings per share estimate for 2026 has increased from $1.19 to $1.60 during the same period. KNSA stock has surged 87.5% year to date.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining two occasions, delivering an average negative surprise of 330.56%.

