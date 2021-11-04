Markets
ZTS

Zoetis Earnings Surpass Street View; Guides Annual Earnings Above Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) on Thursday reported higher earnings in the third quarter, that beat the consensus estimate. The company also provided full-year earnings outlook, better than the Street view.

Net income was $552 million or $1.16 per share in the third quarter, higher than $479 million or $1 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $597 million or $1.25 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $1.1 per share.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $1.99 billion from $1.786 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $1.93 billion.

Looking forward to the full-year, adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $4.62 - $4.67 and revenue between $7.7 billion and $7.75 billion.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $4.55 per share on revenue of $7.7 billion for the period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZTS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular