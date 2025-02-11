ZOETIS Earnings Preview: Recent $ZTS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ZOETIS ($ZTS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,337,789,763 and earnings of $1.36 per share.

ZOETIS Insider Trading Activity

ZOETIS insiders have traded $ZTS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT J POLZER (Executive Vice President) sold 3,477 shares for an estimated $617,028

ZOETIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 788 institutional investors add shares of ZOETIS stock to their portfolio, and 858 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ZOETIS Government Contracts

We have seen $1,990,109 of award payments to $ZTS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

