Zoetis appoints Jamie Brannan chief commercial officer

Zoetis (ZTS) announced the appointment of Jamie Brannan to a newly created role of chief commercial officer, overseeing all commercial markets across the globe for the world’s leading animal health company. Brannan, who is currently executive VP and group president international operations, aquaculture and global diagnostics, will assume his new role effective immediately. His expanded role includes oversight of commercial operations across the United States and all International markets.

