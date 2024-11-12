News & Insights

Zoetis Announces Major Leadership Changes for Growth

November 12, 2024 — 11:08 am EST

Zoetis ( (ZTS) ) has shared an announcement.

Zoetis Inc., a leader in animal health, is undergoing significant leadership changes to accelerate growth and enhance itsglobal marketpresence. Jamie Brannan has been appointed as the new Chief Commercial Officer to lead a revamped structure aimed at optimizing operations and fostering innovation. Wafaa Mamilli and Ester Banque are transitioning out, while Keith Sarbaugh and Jared Shriver have been promoted to key roles, positioning Zoetis for continued success in the competitive animal health industry.

