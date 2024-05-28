Zodiac Gold Excels in Alasala Gold Sampling

Zodiac Gold Inc (TSE:ZAU) has released an update.

Zodiac Gold Inc. has announced positive results from its pre-drilling program at Alasala, revealing high-grade gold samples including 33 g/t and 32.2 g/t Au. This program at its Todi Project in Liberia aims to compile data to guide future diamond drilling operations. The successful sampling further emphasizes Alasala’s potential, backed by previous drilling and trenching highlights.

For further insights into TSE:ZAU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.