Zodiac Gold Excels in Alasala Gold Sampling

May 28, 2024 — 12:18 pm EDT

Zodiac Gold Inc (TSE:ZAU) has released an update.

Zodiac Gold Inc. has announced positive results from its pre-drilling program at Alasala, revealing high-grade gold samples including 33 g/t and 32.2 g/t Au. This program at its Todi Project in Liberia aims to compile data to guide future diamond drilling operations. The successful sampling further emphasizes Alasala’s potential, backed by previous drilling and trenching highlights.

