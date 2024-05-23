Zodiac Gold Completes Key Private Placement Round

Zodiac Gold Inc (TSE:ZAU) has released an update.

Zodiac Gold Inc., a West-African gold exploration company, has successfully completed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising CAD$301,740 to fund its Todi gold project and for general working capital. Investors received units priced at CAD$0.10, which included a common share and a purchase warrant, with the warrants exercisable at CAD$0.20 for two years post-closing. The transaction, which includes insider participation, is subject to a four-month hold period and awaits final TSXV approval.

For further insights into TSE:ZAU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.