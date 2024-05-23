News & Insights

Zodiac Gold Completes Key Private Placement Round

May 23, 2024

Zodiac Gold Inc (TSE:ZAU) has released an update.

Zodiac Gold Inc., a West-African gold exploration company, has successfully completed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising CAD$301,740 to fund its Todi gold project and for general working capital. Investors received units priced at CAD$0.10, which included a common share and a purchase warrant, with the warrants exercisable at CAD$0.20 for two years post-closing. The transaction, which includes insider participation, is subject to a four-month hold period and awaits final TSXV approval.

