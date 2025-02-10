$ZNTL stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ZNTL stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,055,910 of trading volume.

$ZNTL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ZNTL:

$ZNTL insiders have traded $ZNTL stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZNTL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAN SKVARKA purchased 60,000 shares for an estimated $103,446

JULIA MARIE EASTLAND (CEO & President) purchased 28,500 shares for an estimated $49,344

MARK LACKNER (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,779 shares for an estimated $38,353 .

. LUKE NATHANIEL WALKER purchased 14,200 shares for an estimated $24,966

ANDREA PAUL (Chief Legal Officer) sold 13,230 shares for an estimated $22,643

VINCENT VULTAGGIO (PAO and Interim PFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,218 shares for an estimated $9,573.

$ZNTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $ZNTL stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

