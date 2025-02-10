$ZNTL stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ZNTL stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,055,910 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ZNTL:
$ZNTL Insider Trading Activity
$ZNTL insiders have traded $ZNTL stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZNTL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAN SKVARKA purchased 60,000 shares for an estimated $103,446
- JULIA MARIE EASTLAND (CEO & President) purchased 28,500 shares for an estimated $49,344
- MARK LACKNER (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,779 shares for an estimated $38,353.
- LUKE NATHANIEL WALKER purchased 14,200 shares for an estimated $24,966
- ANDREA PAUL (Chief Legal Officer) sold 13,230 shares for an estimated $22,643
- VINCENT VULTAGGIO (PAO and Interim PFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,218 shares for an estimated $9,573.
$ZNTL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $ZNTL stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 3,600,886 shares (-41.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,251,260
- STATE STREET CORP removed 1,805,779 shares (-59.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,645,266
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,785,392 shares (-39.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,570,242
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,325,491 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,877,806
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,042,050 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,834,744
- OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. added 967,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,558,560
- ALMITAS CAPITAL LLC added 960,928 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,536,215
