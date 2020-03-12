ZNGA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Zynga Inc (Symbol: ZNGA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.24, changing hands as low as $6.05 per share. Zynga Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZNGA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZNGA's low point in its 52 week range is $5.16 per share, with $7.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.19.

