ZMJ Group Company (SEHK:564) Price Target Increased by 16.20% to 27.80

The average one-year price target for ZMJ Group Company (SEHK:564) has been revised to HK$27.80 / share. This is an increase of 16.20% from the prior estimate of HK$23.93 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$27.53 to a high of HK$28.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.34% from the latest reported closing price of HK$22.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZMJ Group Company. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 564 is 0.05%, an increase of 32.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.78% to 9,196K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,505K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DEM - WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund N holds 1,304K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,084K shares , representing an increase of 16.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 564 by 24.02% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 1,145K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,239K shares , representing a decrease of 8.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 564 by 2.38% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 1,016K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 1,013K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

