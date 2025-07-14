$ZM stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ZM stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $194,802,676 of trading volume.

$ZM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ZM (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ZM stock page ):

$ZM insiders have traded $ZM stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC S. YUAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 575,818 shares for an estimated $45,777,832 .

. JONATHAN CHADWICK has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $3,853,283 .

. APARNA BAWA (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 28,174 shares for an estimated $2,124,419 .

. VELCHAMY SANKARLINGAM (Pres. of Engineering & Product) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,095 shares for an estimated $1,653,344 .

. SANTIAGO SUBOTOVSKY has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,375 shares for an estimated $965,132 .

. JANET NAPOLITANO sold 2,617 shares for an estimated $200,921

$ZM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 351 institutional investors add shares of $ZM stock to their portfolio, and 292 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ZM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ZM stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 7 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 03/04, 02/25, 01/28 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 06/25, 06/06.

on 03/04, 02/25, 01/28 and 2 sales worth up to on 06/25, 06/06. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.

$ZM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZM in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/06/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/22/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

$ZM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZM recently. We have seen 18 analysts offer price targets for $ZM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jackson Ader from Keybanc set a target price of $73.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Nikolay Beliov from B of A Securities set a target price of $84.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Rishi Jaluria from RBC Capital set a target price of $95.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $87.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Mark Murphy from JP Morgan set a target price of $85.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 James Fish from Piper Sandler set a target price of $85.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Matthew Harrigan from Benchmark set a target price of $102.0 on 05/22/2025

