$ZM stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ZM stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $194,802,676 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ZM (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ZM stock page):
$ZM Insider Trading Activity
$ZM insiders have traded $ZM stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC S. YUAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 575,818 shares for an estimated $45,777,832.
- JONATHAN CHADWICK has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $3,853,283.
- APARNA BAWA (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 28,174 shares for an estimated $2,124,419.
- VELCHAMY SANKARLINGAM (Pres. of Engineering & Product) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,095 shares for an estimated $1,653,344.
- SANTIAGO SUBOTOVSKY has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,375 shares for an estimated $965,132.
- JANET NAPOLITANO sold 2,617 shares for an estimated $200,921
$ZM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 351 institutional investors add shares of $ZM stock to their portfolio, and 292 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,527,855 shares (+181.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $260,249,863
- FMR LLC removed 3,231,018 shares (-25.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $238,352,197
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,801,144 shares (-58.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $206,640,392
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,738,820 shares (+8940.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $128,272,751
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 986,609 shares (+230.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,782,145
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 986,501 shares (-90.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,774,178
- CONTRARIUS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD removed 892,715 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,855,585
$ZM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ZM stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 7 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 03/04, 02/25, 01/28 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 06/25, 06/06.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.
$ZM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZM in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Keybanc issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/06/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025
- Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/22/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025
$ZM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZM recently. We have seen 18 analysts offer price targets for $ZM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $85.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jackson Ader from Keybanc set a target price of $73.0 on 06/06/2025
- Nikolay Beliov from B of A Securities set a target price of $84.0 on 05/22/2025
- Rishi Jaluria from RBC Capital set a target price of $95.0 on 05/22/2025
- Thomas Blakey from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $87.0 on 05/22/2025
- Mark Murphy from JP Morgan set a target price of $85.0 on 05/22/2025
- James Fish from Piper Sandler set a target price of $85.0 on 05/22/2025
- Matthew Harrigan from Benchmark set a target price of $102.0 on 05/22/2025
