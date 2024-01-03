ZM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $67.62, changing hands as low as $67.45 per share. Zoom Video Communications Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZM's low point in its 52 week range is $58.87 per share, with $85.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.71.

