$ZLAB stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ZLAB stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $17,113,316 of trading volume.

$ZLAB Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ZLAB:

$ZLAB insiders have traded $ZLAB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZLAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAFAEL AMADO (See Remarks) sold 7,583 shares for an estimated $199,288

RICHARD GAYNOR sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $48,750

YAJING CHEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 468 shares for an estimated $12,765.

$ZLAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $ZLAB stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

