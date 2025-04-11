$ZLAB stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ZLAB stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $38,599,972 of trading volume.

$ZLAB Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ZLAB:

$ZLAB insiders have traded $ZLAB stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZLAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YING DU (Chairperson & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 108,753 shares for an estimated $3,651,582 .

. FRAZOR TITUS III EDMONDSON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,787 shares for an estimated $698,526 .

. RAFAEL AMADO (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 21,153 shares for an estimated $685,479 .

. JOSHUA L SMILEY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,094 shares for an estimated $532,439 .

. WILLIAM LIS sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $494,699

YAJING CHEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,371 shares for an estimated $225,232.

$ZLAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $ZLAB stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ZLAB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZLAB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

