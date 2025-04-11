$ZLAB stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ZLAB stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $38,599,972 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ZLAB:
$ZLAB Insider Trading Activity
$ZLAB insiders have traded $ZLAB stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZLAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- YING DU (Chairperson & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 108,753 shares for an estimated $3,651,582.
- FRAZOR TITUS III EDMONDSON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,787 shares for an estimated $698,526.
- RAFAEL AMADO (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 21,153 shares for an estimated $685,479.
- JOSHUA L SMILEY (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,094 shares for an estimated $532,439.
- WILLIAM LIS sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $494,699
- YAJING CHEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,371 shares for an estimated $225,232.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ZLAB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $ZLAB stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 4,830,646 shares (+749.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $126,514,618
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP added 2,509,119 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,713,826
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 2,192,182 shares (-25.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,413,246
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 1,949,937 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,068,850
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,778,871 shares (-21.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,588,631
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 1,762,954 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,171,765
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,452,589 shares (+84.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,043,305
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$ZLAB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZLAB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ZLAB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ZLAB forecast page.
You can track data on $ZLAB on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.