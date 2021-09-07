ZLAB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Zai Lab Ltd (Symbol: ZLAB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $149.89, changing hands as high as $152.82 per share. Zai Lab Ltd shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZLAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZLAB's low point in its 52 week range is $72.42 per share, with $193.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $151.66.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.