ZKH Group Turns To Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - ZKH Group Limited (ZKH), a maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) procurement service platform in China, Tuesday reported net profit of RMB20.2 million or $2.8 million for the fourth quarter, compared with net loss of RMB83.5 million in the previous year.

Net profit per ADS was RMB0.98 or $0.14, compared with loss per ADS of RMB4.22 last year.

Excluding special items, adjusted profit was RMB27.5 million or $3.9 million with adjusted profit per ADS of RMB0.45 or $0.06.

Net revenues were RMB2.444 billion or $344.2 million, an increase of 8.2% from RMB2.260 billion in the same period a year ago.

