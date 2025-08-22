Markets
ZKH

ZKH Group Loss Narrows, Revenues Decline In Q2; Stock Up

August 22, 2025 — 08:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ZKH Group Ltd. (ZKH), a Chinese procurement service platform, on Friday reported second-quarter results with a narrowed net loss despite declining revenue.

In the pre-market, the ZKH shares were trading 4.71% higher at $3.11 on the NYSE.

Net loss narrowed to RMB53.51 million or $7.47 million from a loss of RMB66.29 million a year ago.

The loss per share was at RMB 0.01, same as last year.

The loss per American Depository Share or ADS was RMB0.33 or $0.05, compared to loss of RMB0.40 in the prior year.

In the second quarter, the firm reported adjusted net loss of RMB36.53 million or $5.10 million, compared to loss of RMB34.86 million a year ago.

Adjusted loss per ADS share valued to RMB0.23 or $0.03, compared to loss of RMB0.21 a year ago.

EBITDA of the company was a loss of RMB38.66 million or $5.4 million, compared to loss of RMB47.07 million in the prior year.

Net revenues decreased 3.7% to RMB2.17 billion or $302.47 million from RMB2.25 billion in the same period of 2024.

GMV was down 12.1% to RMB2.42 billion from last year's RMB2.75 billion.

Looking ahead, Eric Long Chen, Chairman and CEO, stated that the company's strategic initiatives may weigh short-term financial performance, but they are crucial for middle- and long-term growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ZKH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.