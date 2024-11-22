News & Insights

Stocks
ZKH

ZKH Group Limited Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 22, 2024 — 10:55 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ZKH Group Limited Sponsored ADR ( (ZKH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information ZKH Group Limited Sponsored ADR presented to its investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ZKH Group Limited is a prominent MRO procurement service platform in China, specializing in digital solutions for maintenance, repair, and operations, offering a comprehensive range of procurement services tailored to industry needs.

In their latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, ZKH Group Limited showcased a nuanced financial performance. Despite a challenging market environment, the company reported a slight increase in net revenues alongside improvements in gross profit margins, reflecting strategic optimizations and a growing customer base.

Key financial metrics revealed a 0.7% rise in net revenues to RMB2.28 billion, driven by a 16.9% increase in the number of customers. While the company’s GMV declined by 7.2%, product sales grew by 2.2%, indicating a strategic shift in business focus. Gross profit improved by 5.1%, and the company successfully narrowed its net loss by 16.3% compared to the same period last year. Additionally, ZKH generated net cash of RMB160.5 million from operating activities, marking a positive shift from the previous year’s cash usage.

Operating expenses saw a modest increase, with reductions in fulfillment and sales and marketing costs offsetting higher research and development and administrative expenses. Despite these changes, ZKH managed to reduce its operating loss margin to 4.6% from 5.4% the previous year.

Looking ahead, ZKH Group Limited plans to continue its focus on strategic growth and profitability, leveraging its enhanced product capabilities and operational efficiencies. The company’s management remains committed to long-term success and value creation for stakeholders, as evidenced by their ongoing efforts to optimize business operations and expand their customer base.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZKH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.