News & Insights

Markets
ZKH

ZKH Group Enters Strategic Partnership Agreement With Tmall - Quick Facts

November 22, 2024 — 05:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ZKH Group (ZKH) has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Zhejiang Tmall Technology Co. or Tmall with respect to the cooperation between the company's GBB Platform and Tmall's industrial product platform. ZKH Group and Tmall will cooperate to explore commercialization models for the market of industrial products, and facilitate the upgrade and expansion of both parties' industrial product supplies. ZKH Group will arrange for flagship stores of leading industrial product brands to join Tmall's industrial product platform, and Tmall will provide tailored services to the stores.

The agreement will be effective until October 31, 2026 when it will be automatically renewed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZKH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.