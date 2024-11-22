ZKH Group Enters Strategic Partnership Agreement With Tmall - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ZKH Group (ZKH) has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Zhejiang Tmall Technology Co. or Tmall with respect to the cooperation between the company's GBB Platform and Tmall's industrial product platform. ZKH Group and Tmall will cooperate to explore commercialization models for the market of industrial products, and facilitate the upgrade and expansion of both parties' industrial product supplies. ZKH Group will arrange for flagship stores of leading industrial product brands to join Tmall's industrial product platform, and Tmall will provide tailored services to the stores.

The agreement will be effective until October 31, 2026 when it will be automatically renewed.

