ZJK Industrial Ramps Up Production To Support Nvidia's B40 Project

(RTTNews) - ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (ZJK) has announced an expansion in its manufacturing operations to support Nvidia's upcoming B40 AI accelerator project, developed specifically for the Chinese market.

The move is expected to contribute to significant year-over-year revenue growth for the company.

The B40 chip, based on Nvidia's Blackwell architecture, is a customized AI processor targeting the mid-to-high-end segment of the market.

Mass production of the chip could begin as early as June 2025, with supply chain forecasts projecting over 1 million units shipped by the end of the year.

As a precision hardware supplier to Nvidia, ZJK is ramping up capacity to meet the increasing demand for high-quality components used in AI infrastructure and smart technology systems.

"The B40 project presents compelling growth potential and strengthens our position in the AI supply chain," said Ning Ding, CEO of ZJK Industrial.

He further added that, "With rising demand across the AI, electronics, and electric vehicle sectors, this partnership enhances our long-term growth strategy and positions us for continued business expansion."

ZJK's offerings include precision fasteners, CNC-machined parts, structural components, and miniature packaging systems for industries such as artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, aerospace, and energy storage.

With more than 14 years of experience, ZJK operates advanced automated manufacturing lines and maintains a robust R&D and quality control framework, supporting its role in large-scale technology deployments across global markets.

Currently, ZJK is trading at $5.32, up by 9.31 percent on the Nasdaq.

