ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. Unveils Innovative Liquid-Cooled Quick Connectors at COMPUTEX 2025, Showcased with NVIDIA MGX Ecosystem

Full Release



The newly unveiled liquid-cooled quick connectors are designed for the efficient connection and disconnection of coolant lines in liquid-cooled systems. Featuring self-sealing functionality, these connectors prevent fluid leakage, ensuring uninterrupted system performance as well as a secure and clean operational environment. Their user-friendly design includes a compact structure, one-hand operation, tool-free usability, and high compatibility with various pipe diameters thanks to a standardized joint configuration.





These components are featured as part of the NVIDIA MGX platform, a modular reference architecture that is helping to redefine scalable accelerated computing infrastructure for enterprises and cloud providers worldwide.





These components are featured as part of the NVIDIA MGX platform, a modular reference architecture that is helping to redefine scalable accelerated computing infrastructure for enterprises and cloud providers worldwide.





Ning Ding, CEO of ZJK, commented, "We are honored that our products have been adopted in NVIDIA's latest modular reference architecture, MGX. This not only validates our technical capabilities and innovation in our sector, but also opens up a broad range of application scenarios for our solutions, such as AI servers, new energy vehicle batteries, photovoltaic power generation and industrial machinery where we believe there's fundamental and growing demand for our products. We remain committed to driving innovation and executing our strategic vision."





About ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.







About ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.







ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts applied in a variety of industries, including intelligent electronic equipment, new energy vehicles, aerospace, energy storage systems, medical and liquid cooling systems used in artificial intelligence supercomputers. With over fourteen years in the precision metal parts manufacturing industry, the Company maintains a skilled professional team, a series of highly automated and precision manufacturing equipment, stable and strong customer group, and complete quality management systems. ZJK mainly offers standard screws, precision screws and nuts, high-strength bolts and nuts, turning parts, stamping parts and Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining parts, CNC milling parts, high precision structural components, Surface Mounting Technology (SMT) for miniature parts packaging, and technology service for research and development from a professional engineering team. For more information, please visit the Company's website at



https://ir.zjk-industrial.com/





.









Forward-Looking Statements







For more information, please contact:

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.
Phone: +86-755-28341175
Email: ir@zjk-industrial.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-646-932-7242
Email: investors@ascent-ir.com







For more information, please contact:











ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.





Phone: +86-755-28341175





Email:



ir@zjk-industrial.com







Ascent Investor Relations LLC





Tina Xiao





Phone: +1-646-932-7242





Email:



investors@ascent-ir.com





