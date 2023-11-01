Zivo Bioscience (ZIVO) Price Target Increased by 500.00% to 36.72

The average one-year price target for Zivo Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) has been revised to 36.72 / share. This is an increase of 500.00% from the prior estimate of 6.12 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.36 to a high of 37.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,275.28% from the latest reported closing price of 2.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zivo Bioscience. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZIVO is 0.00%, an increase of 83.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 130.75% to 1,745K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 1,024K shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 273K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 277K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIVO by 29.43% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 266K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 82K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 23.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIVO by 1.48% over the last quarter.

Zivo Bioscience Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is a Michigan-based biotech/agtech company dedicated to harnessing the immune health and nutritional benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The development pipeline includes natural products for use as dietary supplements and functional food ingredients, as well as innovative, biologically derived and synthesized candidates designed to deliver medicinal and pharmaceutical benefits for humans and animals, with a specific focus on modulating the immune and inflammatory response.

