Zivo Bioscience (STU:9R8) Price Target Increased by 5.10% to 5.52

The average one-year price target for Zivo Bioscience (STU:9R8) has been revised to 5.52 / share. This is an increase of 5.10% from the prior estimate of 5.25 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.46 to a high of 5.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 222.69% from the latest reported closing price of 1.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zivo Bioscience. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9R8 is 0.00%, an increase of 109.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 139.43% to 1,745K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 1,024K shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 273K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 277K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9R8 by 29.43% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 266K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9R8 by 8.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 82K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 23.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9R8 by 1.48% over the last quarter.

