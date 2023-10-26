News & Insights

Markets
ZIVO

Zivo Bioscience Announces 1-for-6 Reverse Stock Split To Regain Compliance

October 26, 2023 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (ZIVO) Thursday announced a 1-for-6 reverse stock split of its shares of common stock, par value $0.001.,

As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, effective at 5:00 p.m. ET on October 26, every 6 shares of authorized Common Stock will be automatically combined into one share of Common Stock. The Reverse Stock Split will reduce the number of authorized shares of Common Stock from 150,000,000 shares to 25,000,000 shares.

The company said the reverse stock split is part of its plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market's continued listing requirements.

The Common Stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on October 27, and will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the existing symbol 'ZIVO.'

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZIVO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.