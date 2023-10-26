Zivo Bioscience Announces 1-for-6 Reverse Stock Split To Regain Compliance

(RTTNews) - Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (ZIVO) Thursday announced a 1-for-6 reverse stock split of its shares of common stock, par value $0.001.,

As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, effective at 5:00 p.m. ET on October 26, every 6 shares of authorized Common Stock will be automatically combined into one share of Common Stock. The Reverse Stock Split will reduce the number of authorized shares of Common Stock from 150,000,000 shares to 25,000,000 shares.

The company said the reverse stock split is part of its plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market's continued listing requirements.

The Common Stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on October 27, and will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the existing symbol 'ZIVO.'

