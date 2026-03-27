ZipRecruiter (ZIP) Price Target Decreased by 43.33% to 2.89

The average one-year price target for ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) has been revised to $2.89 / share. This is a decrease of 43.33% from the prior estimate of $5.10 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.92% from the latest reported closing price of $1.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 172 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZipRecruiter. This is an decrease of 104 owner(s) or 37.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZIP is 0.04%, an increase of 35.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.10% to 53,863K shares. The put/call ratio of ZIP is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 6,371K shares representing 8.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,153K shares , representing an increase of 34.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIP by 49.78% over the last quarter.

Edmond De Rothschild Holding holds 4,911K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,849K shares , representing an increase of 21.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIP by 14.60% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,600K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,289K shares , representing an increase of 11.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIP by 1.23% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,022K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,142K shares , representing a decrease of 104.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIP by 46.55% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,858K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,810K shares , representing an increase of 2.56%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.