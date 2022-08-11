ZipRecruiter Q2 Preview: Triple-Digit Earnings Growth Inbound?

The Zacks Business Services sector has been hot over the last month, gaining an impressive 11% and widely outperforming the S&P 500. Still, the sector has underperformed year-to-date. Below is a table illustrating the sector’s performance vs. the S&P 500 over several timeframes.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

One company residing in the sector, ZipRecruiter ZIP, is on deck to reveal Q2 2022 results after market close on Monday, August 15th.

ZipRecruiter provides employment services, ranging from recruiting, hiring, job boards, posting, web applications, candidate screening, applicant tracking, and job alerts services.

The company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) with an overall VGM Score of a B. How does the company stack up heading into the print? Let’s dive in and find out.

Share Performance & Valuation

Year-to-date, ZIP shares have tumbled, declining nearly 20% in value and vastly underperforming the general market.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, over the last month, ZipRecruiter shares have really taken off, penciling in a rock-solid 25% return and easily outperforming the general market in this timeframe.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Buyers have returned over the last month as the economic picture has become somewhat clearer.

ZIP’s forward price-to-sales ratio resides at 2.6X, nicely below its median of 3.1X since its IPO in May 2021. In addition, the value represents a 72% discount relative to its Zacks Sector.

ZIP carries a Style Score of a C for Value.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quarterly Estimates

Analysts have been quiet over the last 60 days, with zero estimate revisions coming in. Still, the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $0.06 pencils in a substantial 110% uptick in quarterly earnings year-over-year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s top-line looks to register solid growth as well – ZipRecruiter is forecasted to have generated $234 million in revenue throughout the quarter, penciling in a sizable 28% year-over-year uptick.

Quarterly Performance & Market Reactions

Since IPO, ZIP has posted strong bottom-line results, registering three EPS beats over its four quarters. Just in its latest print, the company recorded a massive 600% bottom-line beat.

Quarterly revenue numbers have also been stellar, with the company registering revenue beats in each of its four quarters. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Day-traders who prefer to play the long side will appreciate the fact that shares have moved upwards following each of its four quarterly reports, reflecting that the market has liked what it’s seen.

Putting Everything Together

ZIP shares reside in the red year-to-date, but buyers have stepped up over the last month, driving shares upwards. In addition, valuation multiples reside on the higher side, expected of companies with a high-growth nature.

Quarterly estimates display remarkable growth on both the top and bottom-lines, but analysts have been quiet for the quarter to be reported.

Furthermore, ZIP has posted strong quarterly results since its IPO, and the market has reacted strongly following each quarterly report.

Heading into the print, ZipRecruiter ZIP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.