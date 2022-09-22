ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) insiders who sold US$1.4m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$1.9b

By selling US$1.4m worth of ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) stock at an average sell price of US$28.75 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. After the stock price dropped 11% last week, the company's market value declined by US$247m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

ZipRecruiter Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Joseph Edmonds, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$28.30 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$16.95). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Joseph Edmonds.

Joseph Edmonds sold a total of 48.72k shares over the year at an average price of US$28.75. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:ZIP Insider Trading Volume September 22nd 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. ZipRecruiter insiders own about US$500m worth of shares (which is 26% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ZipRecruiter Insiders?

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

