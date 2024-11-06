ZipRecruiter Expands Share Buyback Amid Market Challenges

ZipRecruiter ( (ZIP) ) has shared an update.

ZipRecruiter has announced a $100 million increase to its share repurchase program, highlighting its strategy of investing in undervalued equity amidst a challenging job market. Despite a net loss of $2.6 million in Q3 2024, the company reported adjusted EBITDA of $15 million, showcasing its financial resilience. CEO Ian Siegel expressed confidence in the long-term health of the U.S. labor market, emphasizing a focus on product development and market share growth.

