Zip-Sezzle BNPL deal falls through

Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

July 12 (Reuters) - Australian buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) firm Zip Co Ltd Z1P.AX dropped its A$491 million ($330.88 million) buyout plan for U.S. rival Sezzle Inc SZL.AX, the companies said on Tuesday.

