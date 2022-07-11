Zip-Sezzle BNPL deal falls through

July 12 (Reuters) - Australian buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) firm Zip Co Ltd Z1P.AX dropped its A$491 million ($330.88 million) buyout plan for U.S. rival Sezzle Inc SZL.AX, the companies said on Tuesday.

($1 = 1.4839 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

