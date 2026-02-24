Zip Co (ZIZTF) Price Target Decreased by 10.76% to 3.29

The average one-year price target for Zip Co (OTCPK:ZIZTF) has been revised to $3.29 / share. This is a decrease of 10.76% from the prior estimate of $3.69 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.49 to a high of $4.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 391.34% from the latest reported closing price of $0.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zip Co. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 32.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZIZTF is 0.11%, an increase of 26.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.37% to 71,441K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,010K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,632K shares , representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIZTF by 62.35% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,604K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,922K shares , representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIZTF by 67.93% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 8,541K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,186K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,090K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIZTF by 73.11% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 3,897K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,930K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIZTF by 60.88% over the last quarter.

