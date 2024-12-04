Zip Co Ltd Sees Leadership Shift with Director’s Departure

Zip Co Ltd. (AU:ZIP) has released an update.

Larry Diamond, a key figure at Zip Co Ltd, has concluded his tenure as a director, leaving behind a notable portfolio that includes over 100,000 ordinary shares and significant performance rights set to vest in the coming years. This transition marks a pivotal moment for Zip Co Ltd, with potential impacts on the company’s strategic direction and stock performance. Investors will be closely monitoring how this change in leadership might influence Zip’s future growth and market position.

