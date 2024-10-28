Zip Co Ltd Reports Strong Growth and U.S. Momentum

Zip Co Ltd. (AU:ZIP) has released an update.

Zip Co Ltd has reported a robust first-quarter performance for FY25, showcasing a remarkable 233.7% increase in Group Cash EBITDA to $31.7 million, fueled by strong U.S. growth. The U.S. division saw a significant 42.8% rise in Total Transaction Volume and a 43.9% increase in revenue. The company’s strategic management and market expansion continue to drive impressive financial outcomes in a challenging economic environment.

