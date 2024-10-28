News & Insights

Stocks

Zip Co Ltd Reports Strong Growth and U.S. Momentum

October 28, 2024 — 07:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zip Co Ltd. (AU:ZIP) has released an update.

Zip Co Ltd has reported a robust first-quarter performance for FY25, showcasing a remarkable 233.7% increase in Group Cash EBITDA to $31.7 million, fueled by strong U.S. growth. The U.S. division saw a significant 42.8% rise in Total Transaction Volume and a 43.9% increase in revenue. The company’s strategic management and market expansion continue to drive impressive financial outcomes in a challenging economic environment.

For further insights into AU:ZIP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.