Zip Co Ltd. Reports Record Growth and Profitability

November 06, 2024 — 05:23 pm EST

Zip Co Ltd. (AU:ZIP) has released an update.

Zip Co Ltd. has reported a landmark financial year, achieving record transaction volumes of $10.1 billion and robust revenue growth of $868 million, driven by strategic leadership and operational excellence. The company’s focus on financial discipline and growth strategy has resulted in strong cash EBTDA profitability and significant progress in strengthening its financial position. The exceptional performance in the Americas and efforts to align risk management with business strategies position Zip well for future success.

