Zip Co Ltd. Director Increases Stake with Share Conversion

Zip Co Ltd. has announced a change in the interests of its director, John Batistich, who has converted 85,677 Restricted Rights under the NED Equity Plan into Fully Paid Ordinary Shares held indirectly. This conversion reflects Batistich’s increased stake in the company without any cash consideration, signaling potential confidence in the company’s future performance.

