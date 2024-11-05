News & Insights

Zip Co Ltd. Director Acquires Significant Shares

November 05, 2024 — 01:28 am EST

Zip Co Ltd. (AU:ZIP) has released an update.

Zip Co Ltd. has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Kevin Moss, who has acquired 3,250 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade valued at approximately US$6,342. This acquisition marks a significant development for potential investors and shareholders, reflecting active engagement by the company’s leadership in its financial instruments.

