Zip Co Ltd Appoints New Director Kevin Moss

Zip Co Ltd. (AU:ZIP) has released an update.

Zip Co Ltd has announced the appointment of Kevin Moss as a director of the company effective from 21 May 2024. In compliance with listing rule 3.19A.1, the company has disclosed that Mr. Moss currently holds no securities in the company at the time of his appointment. This regulatory filing ensures transparency and is standard procedure for new director appointments.

