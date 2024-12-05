Zip Co Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

Zip Co Ltd. (AU:ZIP) has released an update.

Zip Co Limited has announced the cessation of 720,554 performance rights as the conditions for these securities were not met. The lapse of these conditional rights reflects a significant change in the company’s issued capital structure. Investors might want to consider how this development could impact Zip Co’s market performance.

