Zions (ZION) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Zions (ZION) reported revenue of $791 million, up 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.11, compared to $1.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $757.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.13, the EPS surprise was -1.77%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Zions performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin : 2.92% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 2.93%.

: 2.92% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 2.93%. Efficiency Ratio : 62.5% compared to the 63.92% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 62.5% compared to the 63.92% average estimate based on seven analysts. Net charge-offs to average loans and leases : 0.09% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 0.12%.

: 0.09% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 0.12%. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $82.50 billion versus $84.10 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $82.50 billion versus $84.10 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Total nonaccrual Loan : $162 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $189.24 million.

: $162 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $189.24 million. Total nonperforming assets : $164 million compared to the $191.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $164 million compared to the $191.90 million average estimate based on two analysts. Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio : 10.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.86%.

: 10.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.86%. Total risk-based capital ratio : 12.5% versus 12.66% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 12.5% versus 12.66% estimated by two analysts on average. Tier 1 leverage ratio : 8.1% versus 7.95% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 8.1% versus 7.95% estimated by two analysts on average. Total Noninterest Income : $189 million versus $156.31 million estimated by eight analysts on average.

: $189 million versus $156.31 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Taxable-equivalent net interest income : $602 million compared to the $616.49 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $602 million compared to the $616.49 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Other customer-related fees: $16 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $14.32 million.

Shares of Zions have returned +16.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

