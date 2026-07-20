Zions (ZION) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Zions (ZION) reported $879 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. EPS of $1.74 for the same period compares to $1.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $879.16 million, representing a surprise of -0.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.57.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Efficiency Ratio : 62.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 62.7%.

: 62.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 62.7%. Net interest margin : 3.3% versus 3.4% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 3.3% versus 3.4% estimated by five analysts on average. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $84.35 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $82.99 billion.

: $84.35 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $82.99 billion. Net charge-offs to average loans and leases : 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on four analysts. Total nonaccrual Loan : $292 million versus $306.75 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $292 million versus $306.75 million estimated by three analysts on average. Total nonperforming assets : $298 million compared to the $317.58 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $298 million compared to the $317.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio : 11.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11.8%.

: 11.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11.8%. Total risk-based capital ratio : 14% compared to the 14% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 14% compared to the 14% average estimate based on two analysts. Tier 1 leverage ratio : 9.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.3%.

: 9.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.3%. Total Noninterest Income : $191 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $189.81 million.

: $191 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $189.81 million. Commercial account fees : $49 million compared to the $49.14 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $49 million compared to the $49.14 million average estimate based on four analysts. Other customer-related fees: $16 million compared to the $15.03 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Here is how Zions performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Zions here>>>

Shares of Zions have returned +9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (ZION) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.